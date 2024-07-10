BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,569 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,247. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day moving average of $128.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.