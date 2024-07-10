BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 5,439 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $69.26. 373,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,328. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.