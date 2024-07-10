BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 4,420 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $161.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $164.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

