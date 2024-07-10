BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 419 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $428,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,010,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $115.69. 125,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

