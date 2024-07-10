BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 23,975 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 71.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,975 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,154 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,226. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 253.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.