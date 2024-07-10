BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.55. 452,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.