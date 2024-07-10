BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 145.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 518,009 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,091,000 after purchasing an additional 56,013 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. 750,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,537,995. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

