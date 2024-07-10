BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 6,708 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,212,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 312,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,781,000 after buying an additional 67,738 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.42, for a total transaction of $847,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.42, for a total value of $847,512.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,884 shares of company stock worth $27,604,643. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.90. The company had a trading volume of 67,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,457. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.91. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $326.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

