BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 2,249,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,200,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.