BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,014 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,918,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,641,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.28. 2,081,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,141. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

