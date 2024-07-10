BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,889 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Jabil were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, hitting $113.04. 313,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

