BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $4.66 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $2,294,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,862,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $15,632,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $13,090,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $5,853,984.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cencora Trading Down 0.1 %
Cencora stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.24. The company had a trading volume of 110,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.23. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $246.75.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
