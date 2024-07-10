BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 156.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,674 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 86,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 884,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,898. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

