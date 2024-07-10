BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $854,000 Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Watsco were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSO traded up $6.39 on Wednesday, reaching $483.29. 58,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,316. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.58 and a 12 month high of $493.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.51.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

