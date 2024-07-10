BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $810,000 Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 149.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,976 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PG&E were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,902,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,774,000 after buying an additional 78,550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 267,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PG&E by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 172,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 28,036 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PG&E by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,124,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

PG&E Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,623,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

