BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $8.74 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,198 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OC. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.7 %

Owens Corning stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.43. The stock had a trading volume of 134,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.65.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.