BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

MetLife Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.57. 844,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

