BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,217 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $382,015,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Exelon by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,424,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after acquiring an additional 783,192 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 3,481.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 799,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 776,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Exelon by 61.5% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,012,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,626,000 after purchasing an additional 766,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

