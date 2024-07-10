BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.11 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,486,000 after purchasing an additional 78,468 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,171. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.82.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.08.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

