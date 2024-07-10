BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
WFC stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. 3,792,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,111,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $207.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
