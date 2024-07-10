BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 27,335 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Snap were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,729,000 after buying an additional 3,503,230 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Snap by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,887,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,868,000 after purchasing an additional 274,176 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $110,103,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at $705,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,372,583 shares of company stock worth $19,934,275 in the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Snap

Snap Stock Up 0.3 %

SNAP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,183,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,785,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.