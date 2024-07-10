BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 17,420 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its position in Duke Energy by 51.8% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 794,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,867,000 after purchasing an additional 271,216 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,058. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.