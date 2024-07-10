BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 15,619 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $36,237,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $1,843,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 248,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 118,414 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.8 %

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,238. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

