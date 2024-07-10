BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 124.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,643,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 708,388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after purchasing an additional 357,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.36. The company had a trading volume of 181,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,415. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $170.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

