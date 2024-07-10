BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,094 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,430,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,103,639. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $368,350.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 397,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

