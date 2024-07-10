BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 954.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 507,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 197,552 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,093,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,043,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AIT stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $185.31. 80,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,641. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.30. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.38 and a 1-year high of $201.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

