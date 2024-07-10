BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 12,313 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 554.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Reliance were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reliance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 64,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $186,693,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,038,000 after buying an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 21.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,473,000 after buying an additional 61,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RS traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $280.88. The stock had a trading volume of 33,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,305. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.14 and a 12 month high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.25.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

