Ben Bramhall Sells 509,380 Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) insider Ben Bramhall sold 509,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.03), for a total value of £1,604,547 ($2,055,267.07).

Ben Bramhall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Ben Bramhall sold 160,965 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.07), for a total value of £511,868.70 ($655,653.52).

Shares of XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £646.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4,500.36 and a beta of 0.49. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 334 ($4.28). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 243.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,857.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 298 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.52) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 270 ($3.46) to GBX 315 ($4.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile



XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

