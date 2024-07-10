Beldex Trading Up 18.1% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $287.25 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.52 or 0.05296902 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00045992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,822,861 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,442,861 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

