Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Sets New 52-Week High at $202.00

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.59), with a volume of 339886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189 ($2.42).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20,200.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

