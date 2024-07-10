Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.48.

BTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,175.00. In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,175.00. Also, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.61 per share, with a total value of C$46,100.00. Insiders bought a total of 47,350 shares of company stock worth $193,603 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$4.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.76. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$984.19 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.4249084 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is presently -20.45%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

