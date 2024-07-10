Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $33.93. 196,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,040,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

Get Baxter International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BAX

Baxter International Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Baxter International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,239 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Baxter International by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,170,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,258,000 after buying an additional 373,409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Baxter International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 906,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,054,000 after buying an additional 76,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Baxter International by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 797,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,826,000 after buying an additional 419,322 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.