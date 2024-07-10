Bank7 (BSVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of BSVN opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank7 news, Director Edward Patrick Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,049 shares of company stock valued at $339,450 over the last ninety days. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.