Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $95.40

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.40, but opened at $98.59. Baidu shares last traded at $99.66, with a volume of 5,120,274 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average is $103.27. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Baidu by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,429,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 45.4% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 147,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Baidu by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,336,000 after purchasing an additional 116,047 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

