B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) PT Raised to $3.50 at CIBC

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $3.40 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

B2Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BTG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,386,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,370,342. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $461.44 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

