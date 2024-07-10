B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) PT Raised to $3.50 at CIBC

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $3.40 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.
B2Gold Trading Up 2.2 %
B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $461.44 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
