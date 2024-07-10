B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Trading Up 1% Following Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.49. 17,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 29,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

