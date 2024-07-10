AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AZZ. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.75.

Get AZZ alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZZ

AZZ Stock Up 2.0 %

AZZ stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 345,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,913. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51. AZZ has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.