Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,338,701. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $247.05. 1,665,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,830. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

