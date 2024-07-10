AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 0.1%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 4,955,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 36,414,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

