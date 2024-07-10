AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,142 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,217,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,286,055. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

