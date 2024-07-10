AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Down 3.5%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 27,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 734,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATRC

AtriCure Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AtriCure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AtriCure by 70.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in AtriCure by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.