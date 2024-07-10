Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $181.35 and last traded at $181.75. Approximately 55,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,729,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.32.

Specifically, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total value of $147,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,486,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,627,267.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,750,092.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,975 shares of company stock valued at $49,434,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

Atlassian Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Atlassian by 383.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Atlassian by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

