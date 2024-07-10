Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Up 6.5%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.61 and last traded at $138.30. 287,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 511,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup cut their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.98%.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,329,000 after buying an additional 595,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,109,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,900,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,591,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 514,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168,042 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

