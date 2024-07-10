Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.50.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZPN

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Stock Down 5.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 561.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN stock opened at $188.95 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $162.26 and a 52 week high of $224.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.