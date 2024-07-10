Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.50.
AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
AZPN stock opened at $188.95 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $162.26 and a 52 week high of $224.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
