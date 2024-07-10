Arweave (AR) Hits Market Cap of $1.47 Billion

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $38.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $22.44 or 0.00038811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,820.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.32 or 0.00583403 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00064867 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.
