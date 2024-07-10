Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 280,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,011,366 shares.The stock last traded at $16.01 and had previously closed at $16.52.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,743.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,282,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,314,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $6,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,504,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after buying an additional 451,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 4,061,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after buying an additional 421,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

