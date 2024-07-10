Arcutis Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 194% compared to the average volume of 2,247 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,415 shares of company stock valued at $378,950 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,176,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,233 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after acquiring an additional 269,904 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,191 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ARQT traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,472. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

