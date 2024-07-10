Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.03. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

