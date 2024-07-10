ARAW Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.96 Billion (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $763.05 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip.

ARAW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 1.06422082 USD and is up 6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

