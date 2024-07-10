Annovis Bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 11,176 call options on the company. This is an increase of 115% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,204 call options.

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annovis Bio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

NYSE:ANVS opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $162.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.74. Annovis Bio has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $22.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Annovis Bio ( NYSE:ANVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

